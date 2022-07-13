Gota has gone. Mahinda has flown
Basil forgot his passport. Chamal
is wondering about in a fog.
Namal, ah the great hope, the son,
what happened to your Lamborghini?
What happened to you? Will
you find a way back into power
in a country united against
your family? I don’t know
the answers–nor do the tens
of thousands streaming through
the new public museums,
private lives of the rich
and famous exposed. Yet order
will come on the pendulum
replacing chaos, a new president.
a new prime minister. But we
are afraid. Will the people
remember what brought
them to rise to their grandeur,
to meet the ambitions and dreams
they hold for their children? Will
the kids indeed inherit everything?
But not Namal. Not one family
who pillaged the country
for two decades. New blood.
New minds. New ways I pray,
and I propose, to move
the island out of
bankruptcy, out of jail.