Today is World Health Day

World Health Day, a global health awareness day, was declared mark the anniversary of the founding of World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 7, 1948.

World Health Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the ongoing health issues that concern people across the world. The day is also used as an opportunity to spread awareness about the overall health and well-being of people.

This year’s theme is Our Planet, Our Health. In the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet and increasing diseases like cancer, asthma and heart disease, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. Through this theme, the WHO wants to highlight the link between climate change and health issues as well.

WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis.

This brief video provides a short summary of what pressing concerns we have ahead of us with regards to the health of ourselves, our communities and our planet.