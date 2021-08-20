Photo courtesy of Facebook

“The most sacred laws of justice are the laws which guard the life and person of our neighbour.” Adam Smith, The Theory of Moral Sentiments

According to the Worldometer’s data on August 14, the percent change in deaths per week in Sri Lanka due to COVID has increased by 58%, currently the highest in the world, and every other indicator measuring the impact of the pandemic is getting worse compared to many countries in the world. Infections and deaths increase day by day, hour by hour, traumatizing a nation still struggling to recover from 30 years of losses due to war and the tsunami that hit Sri Lanka in 2004. The failure of the Government’s current approach – travel restrictions combined with vaccinations – to protect life, continues to disrupt livelihoods and the economy. The government, disregarding the recommendation of the leading epidemiologists, public health scientists, and virologists, community physicians and an increasing number of politicians of the ruling coalition and the opposition, continues to be adamant in its refusal to implement a lockdown and it has no alternative plan despite the imminent threat of the country fast becoming a mass graveyard. The society should not be held to ransom nor be complacent about the idiosyncrasies, egos, moral bankruptcy and short-sightedness of the country’s rulers. Civic responsibility demands that we protect people’s right to life during, and after the pandemic, especially when travel restrictions strengthen the very forces responsible for society’s systemic inequalities and injustices. Organized dissent to the government’s refusal to implement a lockdown is essential in order to place justice and equality at the centre of pandemic responses.

The COVID-19 virus is native to nonhuman species but its transmission from nonhumans to humans and its growth into a pandemic, with all the human difficulties attendant on such an event, has largely resulted from human decisions. Countries that have had the political will to prioritize people’s right to live have managed the spread of the virus better and saved more lives than those that have not and are now better positioned to achieve economic recovery. Sri Lanka’s current predicament, by contrast, is the result of a political decision that reflects the mindset of the ruling regime, which sees election to power as bestowing upon them the divine right to dispense with people’s lives for the sake of economic development. If Sri Lanka’s citizens are to survive, they must reclaim their right to live from the country’s political incumbents.

First, experts must be given responsibility for making decisions about the virus. Second, elected officials must proactively give people access to the resources needed to survive in isolation until the pandemic is brought under control. Ironically, people are seeking these rights to live from the same leaders who rose to power based on their promise of safeguarding people’s right to live by ending 30 years of civil war, whose last stage alone killed as many as 40,000 civilians. These same leaders are now willing to sacrifice people’s lives to protect their economic interests, against the advice of health care professionals and epidemiology experts.

According to the World Health Organization, infection and death rates are continuing to increase precipitately, along with the number of people infected in each community. Globally, daily COVID-19 deaths represent as little as 1.4 percent of everyday infections. However, in Sri Lanka the percentage is as high as 5 percent. The projections of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, if accurate, will see the Sri Lankan government being complicit in 20,000 COVID-19 deaths by September 2021, a figure likely to be surpassed even if the government reaches its vaccination target. Promise to expedite the vaccine does not absolve the government of the responsibility for deaths until everyone is vaccinated, and herd immunity is achieved. The government’s refusal to lock down makes it responsible not only for each death that happens while vaccination program is in progress, but also for the long term effects on those who survive after contracting the virus, as well as for the disruption of economic activities.

Reputable health sector experts and economists do not agree with the government’s insistence on the need to trade lives for economic activity. On August 13, former chief epidemiologist Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe claimed that the country’s hospital network is at grave risk of being crippled and urged the government to impose a two-week lockdown. He noted that failure to do so would result not only in an inevitable increase in COVID-19–related mortality, but also in deaths due to other diseases. In an interview with the Lanka Deepa newspaper on August 15, W. A. Wijewardena, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, stated that prioritizing human life over the economy and closing the economy for a few weeks would sacrifice only about 5 percent of the country’s total production of goods and services, far from a complete breakdown of the economy, and that sacrificing lives to protect the economy would be futile. Indeed, predictions of a drastic economic collapse during lockdown are not based on a systematic analysis of available resources and the country’s capacity to redistribute them and healthcare workers are becoming more vociferous in demanding a lockdown with each passing day.

Dr. Harsha De Silva, an economist, and a member of the opposition, says that the government’s lack of a plan, not the travel restrictions, is responsible for the country’s economic crisis. Travel restrictions continue to increase imports while negatively affecting existing sources of revenue, exacerbating the country’s foreign exchange and debt servicing crisis. Accusing the government of being “economically stupid,” Dr. de Silva called a shutdown economically feasible, exhorting the government to prioritize saving lives and look for other ways of addressing the economic crisis. The government’s avoidance (perhaps for ideological reasons) of alternative pandemic management strategies such as lockdowns, is counterproductive to preventing the spread of the virus and long term economic recovery. The government’s ostensibly idiosyncratic ideological reasons for avoiding a lockdown are now threatening to extend the current crisis beyond the pandemic as evident by the lack of change in the government’s economic policies , which are responsible for domestic price increases and balance of payment difficulties.

Medical experts, the opposition, the ten political parties affiliated with the government, and the leading Buddhist monks(Mahanayaka Theras of Asgiriya and Malwatta chapters) have all appealed to the government to lock down the country. However, Kehiliya Rabukwela, the newly appointed Minister of Health, told the news media that “Curfews or a lockdown is the last resort, but we are not there yet, [the government’s] target is to get everyone over the age of 18 vaccinated by September and thereafter it is in the hands of the gods.” Minister Rabukwela never clarified when and under what conditions the government will decide to lock down. Nor did he explain the government justification for deaths so far and crippling of the health care system. The government continues to refuse to seriously consider a lockdown yet has not been transparent about its reasons (epidemiological, social and moral) for implementing travel restrictions instead. Such an adamant refusal to lock down stands in sharp contrast to countries such as Australia and New Zealand, which quickly locked down after identifying relatively few infections. New Zealand’s implementation of hard lockdowns has restricted known infections to 2,700, with only 26 deaths while allowing the country to return to relatively normal economic activity, achieving an annual GDP growth of 2.1% during the outbreak.

Currently 27 countries around the world, some richer than Sri Lanka and some poorer, are under government-imposed lockdowns. Leaders of these countries have shown the political will and resolve to listen to the experts and stand up against organized opposition to lockdowns and vaccinations. In Sri Lanka, by contrast, citizens have responded to government inaction by taking matters into their own hands, locking down voluntarily. Without government assistance, however, citizens who lock down voluntarily are likely to suffer unnecessarily, including through further disruption of economic activity and increases in the prices of necessities, while letting the government absolve itself of its responsibility to provide those services. According to UNP Deputy Leader, Ruwan Wijewardene, “[g]oing for self-lockdown has become a trend as trade associations are going for a self-lockdown in many areas. People are purchasing essential goods at high prices. This could disrupt the nation. Anyway, the trade associations, professionals and public in general are carrying to self-quarantine to protect lives as per advice from health professionals. Government should follow their example. People will not die of hunger if the country is locked down for three weeks.” The government will be forced to use the security forces to manage highly probable civil unrest when self-quarantine by traders and professionals leads to a chaotic and disorganized lockdown, further depriving the people of access to necessities.

Based on widely accepted evidence-based epidemiological knowledge and norms of social equity and justice, the narrative of protecting livelihoods and saving lives that the government uses to justify its refusal to lock down the nation is irrational, misleading, unethical and unjust. Clearly, the government’s economic and political ideologies and political interests have continued unabated during the pandemic; indeed, they have become even more aggressive. Humanitarian crises are notorious for opening doors to reforms that would be unpopular and politically costly under normal circumstances and, during this outbreak, the government has forced legislative changes that could have far reaching negative consequences for democracy and freedom.

Lockdown measures are commonly misunderstood and mistakenly compared to travel restrictions. However, the idea that travel restrictions (whether relaxed or strict) are effective substitutes for a lockdown is based neither on sound epidemiological evidence nor on common sense. The fear surrounding lockdown is unfounded and detracts from the fact that travel restrictions disproportionately hinder the efforts of the most marginalized to cope with the effects of the pandemic, widening the inequalities between them and others. Delaying and preventing the spread of the pandemic through lockdowns is critically important, for the government’s vaccination goals will take time to achieve. Achieving equal access to vaccinations will be difficult and the government’s ability to provide the second dose of the vaccine is in question. What’s more, vaccinated people can still contract and spread the virus and vaccination’s effectiveness against mutations of the virus is uncertain (apart from the varying degrees of effectiveness among the different vaccines available). The promise that vaccinations could contain the virus does not absolve the government of the deaths or the social and economic consequences arising from its refusal to lock down, nor of the deaths that will likely occur until everyone is vaccinated or the country reaches heard immunity levels. Enforcing vaccination cards will not alone deter the threat of the virus. Instead, it gives credibility to the concern that possibility cards are being used simply as a means of maintaining law and order, in abusive and discriminatory ways, and might set the precedent for a civil strife and further militarization of the society, especially when vaccination and inspection of vaccination cards are limited to carrying out top-down order, warn working health and legal professionals and rights activists. Vaccine as the only option as presented by the government also foreclose the democratic debate about the critical issues pertaining to the vaccinations.

The arguments favouring travel restrictions over lockdown to protect “daily wage earners” are red herrings whose outcomes will outlive the pandemic. The government has spent much more time defending travel restrictions than exploring creative ways of enacting a lockdown. Society should critically scrutinize the ideological foundations, benefits and limitations of travel restrictions versus lockdowns in government’s ability to protect life.

There is nothing new about the idea of lockdowns. The fact that they could be abused does not negate their primary role in saving life. They have been used to slow the spread of diseases since the 13th century Black Death spread across Europe until today. The basic assumption underlying lockdowns is that the closer the proximity of people and the longer they spend with each other, the more virus transmission increases. However, the prevailing fear of lockdowns as incarcerating people and completely shutting down all human activity are unfounded and they are the result of the deliberate propaganda efforts by the state that prioritize economic and political interests over human life. While longitudinal studies on the impact of lockdowns are still emerging, they endorse the favourable outcomes they produce.

A lockdown does not promise to eradicate a virus or to function as a perfect substitute for other measures such as vaccinations and social distancing; rather, it complements the multipronged strategies necessary to manage the pandemic and help to achieve the good intentions of the travel restrictions more efficiently. Lockdown far from being simply shutting down economic activities, is about well-coordinated humanitarian crisis management strategy that is first and foremost aimed at protecting life with access to minimum necessities. Lockdowns, as opposed to travel restrictions (as practiced in Sri Lanka) alone, promise:

Mitigation by “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread – reducing peak healthcare demand while protecting those most at risk of severe disease from infection.” Mitigation results from isolating suspected cases and their households and socially distancing the elderly and people at the highest risk of serious illness.

Suppression, or lockdown, “aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels by socially distancing the entire population ‘indefinitely’ and closing schools and universities.”

Complementarity enhances the efficiency of other pandemic mitigation efforts (e.g., mask wearing, social distancing, vaccination and herd immunity) that are vital for expediting the return to sustainable normalcy.

Proactiveness prevents the virus from taking charge of the progress of the pandemic. The epidemiological vulnerability being their central focus, the lockdowns are also sensitive to context-specific challenges in pandemic response efforts that provide decision makers with greater autonomy to act.

Distributive Justice lockdowns minimize the adverse effects of a pandemic on the most marginalized groups and place more pressure on the government to adopt equality and justice as the main principle in allocating resources to safeguard people’s survival during the pandemic and the wellbeing, safety and health of other essential service workers.

Epidemiology should drive the reasons behind the application, timing and duration of lockdown strategies and other control measures such as social distancing and mask wearing to achieve predetermined public health outcomes. Lockdowns promise to make pandemic peak incidences manageable: they split the peak of hospitalizations into smaller and manageable peaks. They might even prevent a peak and pandemic caseload from exceeding hospital capacity. They provide breathing space for countries to adjust and respond to the realities of their specific pandemic context, particularly the unexpected and unpredictable mutations and impact of COVID-19. The effectiveness of lockdown strategies varies according to the outbreak context. For example China, the country that provides most vaccines to Sri Lanka, used aggressive city and regional lockdowns to prevent virus transmission spread, thus flattening the epidemic curve and delaying the peak. The transmission and mortality rates of the virus are far lower in most of the countries that adopted intentional lockdowns than in those countries that refused to do so. Australia is another good example of using lockdowns and contact tracing to delay a surge of the virus.

(Part 2 of this article will be published tomorrow)