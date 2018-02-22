Corridors of Power, the critically acclaimed collaboration between constitutional theorist Asanga Welikala, architect Channa Daswatta and the Founding Editor of Groundviews, Sanjana Hattotuwa, was invited by world renowned curator Sharmini Pereira to be a part of the Dhaka Art Summit 2018’s One Hundred Thousand Small Tales exhibition.

As noted in the programme, the Dhaka Art Summit (DAS) is an international, non-commercial research and exhibition platform for art and architecture connected to South Asia. With a core focus on Bangladesh, DAS re-examines how we think about these forms of art in both a regional and an international context.

Corridors of Power is the first ever installation of its kind, anchored to governance, to be invited to part of a leading international art show. One Hundred Thousand Small Tales amongst many others, also featured Anoli Perera, Chandraguptha Thenuwara, Jagath Weerasinghe, Kannan Arunasalam, Lionel Wendt, Muhanned Cader, Stephen Champion and T. Shanaathanan.

The installation showcases to the world a critical frame of inquiry around constitutional rule and governance, encouraging active citizenship and a process of critical inquiry around things many citizens don’t usually think about. Anchored to Sri Lanka’s tryst with constitutional revision, amendment and evolution, Corridors of Power, in its merging of theory, architecture, 3D modelling, virtual walkthroughs, sketches and blueprints, offers a new, engaging and intersectional toolset to interrogate constitutional governance in any country.

Corridors of Power was a finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas selection in 2017.

Photos by E Molin and J. Hewaarachchi, kindly provided by the curator.