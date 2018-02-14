This collage examines women’s status in society, before and after colonisation. Pre-colonisation, women had a certain status (albeit never equal to a man) in society. Today, there is still a need to advocate for women to enter positions of power. We are still governed by chaste notions of how a woman should act, governed by tradition and what is termed our ‘culture’. Yet a closer examination will reveal that this is not truly our culture, but rather a Westernised notion that has been adopted and called our own. In my opinion, the advent of Independence has not changed women’s position in society over 70 years.

Editor’s Note: The artist featured is related to one of the Editors. Her piece was subject to the same editorial process as the other contributors.

