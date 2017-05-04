Featured image by Raisa Wickrematunge

The photographs are framed in a variety of ways; gilt-edged, glossy black wood, or laminated. Creased from being held and passed around. Whatever the frame, they are cradled with equal tenderness. These photographs are one of the few tangible mementos the families of the disappeared have of their loved ones. Across the North, these families have begun to protest, calling for answers. Most of these protests have been ongoing for months, in rain and baking heat, for 24 hours.

Groundviews travelled to three of these protests, in Vavuniya, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu. These are their stories.

This story has been created using Adobe Spark. To view it directly, click here, or scroll below.

